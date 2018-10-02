Thunder Bay airport temporarily shutting off water due to construction

Ongoing construction at the Thunder Bay International Airport means water will be shut off in the main terminal building overnight Tuesday.

The shutoff is due to the expansion of the airport's departure lounge, which requires water pipes to be relocated, the airport said in a media release.

The water will be shut down at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and is scheduled to be turned back on at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

All food services will be suspended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, until Wednesday morning.

Washrooms will be affected as well, and only the washrooms located on the western side of the terminal's second floor will be accessible. Signs directing passengers to available services will be posted throughout the building, the airport said.

The new passenger lounge will include an expanded passenger screening area, which will make use of new technology that will accelerate the screening process, the airport said.