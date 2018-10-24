Thunder Bay airport previews renovated terminal building

Construction continues at the Thunder Bay International Airport, as work to expand the departure lounge in the main terminal nears completion.

It's a big overhaul, which includes moving the Transport Canada offices from the second floor to the third, in an effort to open up more floor space in the main terminal. A new Customs Pavilliion aims to get passengers through customs faster, as well.

Airport officials gave media a sneak preview of the renovations on Wednesday. Here's a look at what's been done so far.

Thunder Bay Airport Terminal Expansion 1:36

The renovations mark the first time major work has been done to the terminal since 1994.

The new customs area at the Thunder Bay International Airport. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Construction is expected to be largely complete by Christmas.