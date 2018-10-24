Thunder Bay airport previews renovated terminal building
Construction continues at the Thunder Bay International Airport, as work to expand the departure lounge in the main terminal nears completion.
It's a big overhaul, which includes moving the Transport Canada offices from the second floor to the third, in an effort to open up more floor space in the main terminal. A new Customs Pavilliion aims to get passengers through customs faster, as well.
Airport officials gave media a sneak preview of the renovations on Wednesday. Here's a look at what's been done so far.
The renovations mark the first time major work has been done to the terminal since 1994.
Construction is expected to be largely complete by Christmas.