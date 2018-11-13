The days of waiting for what could feel like hours for a taxi at Thunder Bay's airport should now be over.

The Thunder Bay International Airport announced it will now allow the city's two cab companies — Roach's Yellow and Diamond Lacey's — to serve arriving passengers at the airport. Previously, only Roach's Yellow was allowed to pick up passengers at the terminal.

Both companies will be allowed to park curbside to pick up passengers. The URIDE program will also maintain its own space in front of the terminal, which was licensed by the airport earlier this year.

"We appreciate the efforts of all three companies to improve car-for-hire services at the airport to reduce wait times for our mutual customers," said Ed Schmidtke, the President and CEO of the Thunder Bay airport, in a statement.

Airport passengers had complained in the past about the long wait times for taxis to arrive at the airport, especially during peak flight times.