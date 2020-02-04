Thunder Bay Airport showcases Indigenous artwork

Thunder Bay International Airport has been showcasing local Indigenous artwork in the terminal building as part of its ongoing renovation project.

A group of youth artists from Neechee Studio in Thunder Bay worked on the art project over the last two years.

Lucille Atlookan is the co-founder of Neechee Studio, and said that while the project was challenging, it provided an opportunity for her to feel more connected to her ancestors.

"We are all young, emerging artists so it was our first time doing a big project and it was definitely a challenge because we all have different styles," said Atlookan.

The four pieces of art that cover large pieces of glass throughout the airport pay homage to nearby Anemki Wajiw, also known as Mount McKay.

"When people see our art, we talk about the mountain and what goes on on the mountain," said Atlookan. "We want people to respect the mountain, it's a sacred site."

A Thunderbird and depiction of the mountain can be seen on a glass panel closest to the security area of the airport.

"When you walk in you will see the Thunderbird with the lightning. You will also see the little images along the mountain alpine," said Atlookan. "Once they are inside they will see the animals and the plant system."

Four pieces in total are placed throughout the airport. The artists who created the images had their work digitized and then printed onto the glass panels with a vinyl material.

The final panel of the four was put in place at the airport last September.