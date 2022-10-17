Jets will once again be cleared for landing in Thunder Bay as main runway reopens

After a summer of rehabilitation work, the main runway at the Thunder Bay International Airport has reopened, marking the return of jet service to the city.

"It included the replacement of 60-year-old subsurface drainage," said Ed Schmidtke, airport president and chief executive officer. "It saw us rehabilitate cracks in the subsurface structure below the runway. Clearly there's new paving.

"We've also installed new state-of-the-art LED runway lights to improve visibility and reduce consumption simultaneously. It was extensive."

The main runway had been closed since May and is the only one at the airport that's long enough to accommodate jets. Airlines reverted to propeller aircraft while it was closed.

The main runway at Thunder Bay International Airport reopened on Saturday. It had closed in May for rehabilitation work. (CBC News )

However, now that the runway is operational again — it officially reopened on Saturday — jet service will be returning to the city.

"Air Canada's reintroducing jets as early as Wednesday," Schmidtke said. "And Flair is selling seats for twice-weekly service through the winter, starting Nov. 1.

"Very good news for the airport," he said. "Very good news for the community of Thunder Bay."