Thunder Bay airport refunding customers for delayed parking charges

The Thunder Bay International Airport is refunding any customers who received two-year-old parking charges on their credit cards this month.

The airport said the late charges were the result of a software glitch, which led to some credit cards getting charged last week for parking at the airport in 2017.

The software error has now been resolved and won't affect parking at the airport going forward.

In a statement issued Tuesday, airport president and CEO Ed Schmidtke apologized for the error and assured people that refunds are coming to those affected.

"The refund process is expected to take three to five business days, and we appreciate everyone's continued patience as we complete the process," the statement read.