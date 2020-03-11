Thunder Bay airport authority actively monitoring COVID-19 impact at local International Airport

Thunder Bay International Airports Authority (TBIAA) announced Wednesday that it is actively communicating with all stakeholders about the upcoming March Break travel period amid concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

According to a written release Wednesday from the authority, the Thunder Bay airport is also communicating with municipal, provincial and federal agencies to "monitor the COVID-19 situation as it affects air travel".

"As airlines assess the impacts on their respective businesses, it is possible that some services may be impacted," airport officials stated.

Authorities recommend passengers check regularly with airline websites for updates on their specific flights.

TBIAA said they have increased the number of hand sanitizers throughout the Air Terminal Building, and that public areas will be cleaned more frequently.

The airport has also provided awareness posters to remind travelers of recommended practices from the World Health Organization when it comes to protecting against COVID-19.