No magic bullet: Former head of AIDS Thunder Bay talks about similarities between HIV, COVID-19

A virus, without a cure or vaccine, spreading fear and stigma, as well as disease.

It's a scenario familiar to Michael Sobota, the former executive director of AIDS Thunder Bay, now known as Elevate NWO.

Sobota, an eyewitness to the early days of the AIDS crisis has been reflecting on the similarities between that moment in history 35 years ago and the current COVID-19 pandemic.

What both outbreaks share is a virus, "a strange new medical issue that occurred in the middle of society that we knew little about," he said.

"We don't know how flexible the virus [COVID-19] is, how it mutates, how it changes and this is true of HIV/AIDS as well. Initially, we didn't even know it was a virus."

Barriers, isolation used to stop both viruses

The first official diagnosis of AIDS in Thunder Bay was given to a young man in the city in 1985, Sobota recalled.

The patient was put in an isolation room, and doctors and nurses wore gowns, gloves and masks to treat him "in the same way health care providers do today during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Food trays were often left on the floor outside his door. Workers were so scared of this new, strange disease, they wouldn't even go into the room."

Sobota remembers being told by relatives of those who died of AIDS that he and the others who had cared for those patients were not welcome at the funeral because they didn't "want that shame for my family."

Actions like those showed little respect for "the people both infected and affected by the illness," Sobota said.

He noted the unintentional consequence of the physical distancing required to slow the spread of COVID-19 has a similar impact by preventing people from mourning together.

'We will get through this'

"The commonality is the emotional distancing and the emotional pain the loved ones have to deal with," said Sobota.

He pointed to other similarities such as closing gay bathhouses and encouraging the use of a barrier, such as a condom, to prevent the spread of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and the current shutdown of businesses and schools and recommendations to wear masks in public.

Sobota believes looking back to the early days of the HIV crisis could help us see the future of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There isn't a magic bullet. That was one of the things medicine and science told us in the early days of HIV/AIDS. It's complex research, it's going to take time", he said.

His advice as we move forward is to "stay vigilant...listen to science and leaders and act accordingly, with good judgement and we will get through this."

You can hear the full interview with Michael Sobota on CBC Superior Morning here .