Thunder Bay police investigating extra aggressive phone scam

The Thunder Bay Police Service is investigating a reported phone scam involving a fraudster who went to great lengths, including dressing as an officer, to convince their target to pay.

The victim received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Service Canada on Thursday.

The caller stated there was an open file showing a warrant attached to the victim's social insurance number.

The fraudster provided the victim with instructions to purchase Google Play cards at a specific location, at which point the victim would call the fraudster back so a police officer could meet them in person.

The victim's caller ID showed a phone number belonging to a local law enforcement agency.

A male suspect posing as a police officer met the victim in the parking lot of the Shoppers Drug Mart on Memorial Avenue, at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

This male demanded the victim buy the Google Play cards and provide information as instructed.

The person posing as a police officer is described as a tall Caucasian male with a large build, blonde hair and clean shaven.

Police said the suspect wore what appeared to be a police uniform and a baseball cap at the time of the incident.

The victim did purchase the gift cards, but became suspicious despite the fraudster's aggressive deception efforts.

Ultimately, the victim refused to provide the original caller with the gift card bar codes and contacted the Thunder Bay Police Service by appearing at the Balmoral Street headquarters.

Officers with the police service's economic crimes unit are now investigating.

Police request anyone with information that could help identify the male suspect call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers online at www.p3tips.com.