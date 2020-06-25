40-year-old Thunder Bay woman charged with aggravated assault

A 40-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing a charge of aggravated assault following an incident on the south side of the northwestern Ontario city, police said Thursday in a written release.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Simpson Street just after 9 a.m. Wednesday with reports of a possibly-injured male armed with a knife, police stated.

Police located the man and instructed him to drop the knife; he complied, and upon speaking with him, officers learned he was the victim of a recent assault.

According to police, the investigation revealed the man had returned home from work at about 3:30 a.m., when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a friend who was temporarily living with him.

The confrontation escalated, and the man was attacked with a weapon, police said.

Officers located the accused just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and she was charged with aggravated assault.

The accused's name is being withheld until her first court appearance, which was scheduled for Thursday.