Two charged after aggravated assault on Thunder Bay's south side

Two people, including a 14-year-old male, are facing charges over an assault on Thunder Bay's south side that sent a male victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Syndicate Avenue North just before 3 a.m. Thursday with reports of a break-in.

Responding officers found footprints in the freshly-fallen snow. They followed the footprints and located two male suspects, a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old.

Further investigation led officers to discover the male victim of the assault inside the home. He was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of his injuries.

No further details were immediately provided, but police said more information will be released later Thursday.

The two accused are each facing a charge of aggravated assault, and are expected to appear in bail court Thursday.