A 39-year-old Thunder Bay man is due in court Tuesday after being charged with aggravated assault from a reported incident on the weekend, police said.

Police were called to the Moose and Goose bar, located inside the Airlane Hotel on Arthur Street, at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday with reports of an assault.

Investigation revealed a male victim was standing outside the bar when he was approached by four other individuals. All had been inside the bar previously, but did not know each other, police said.

The group reportedly became hostile. A security guard working at the bar, as well as other bar patrons, intervened and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Shortly after, one of the members of the group allegedly approached and assaulted the male victim on the sidewalk near the hotel. A second person from the group then allegedly continued the assault, before other patrons intervened and stopped it.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police were able to identify a suspect involved in the assault. He turned himself in to police on Monday evening, and was charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation continues, police said.