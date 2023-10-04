As the African community grows in Thunder Bay, the northwestern Ontario city is welcoming a new crop of African-inspired businesses — with at least three opening this fall.

The Thunder Bay African Restaurant, which got up and running in early September, is already seeing a massive demand for West African dishes.

Nkiru-Denky Okpulor, who runs the restaurant, said there wasn't much African food available when she first moved to Thunder Bay.

"My husband and I saw that as a big gap given that there were Africans here."

The restaurant specializes in foods from West Africa. Okpulor said their most popular dishes include egusi soup, pounded yam, jollof rice and catfish peppersoup.

Okpulor said that for many people, access to African food is both physically and spiritually nourishing. "Food is a piece of culture we carry with us everywhere we go."

Another new restaurant, which is set to open this month at Goods & Co Market, is Na'madam's African Cuisine, which plans to serve Cameroonian foods like fufu and chickens in peanut sauce.

Stats indicate a growth in African immigrants

Census data doesn't show exactly how many immigrants from Africa live in Thunder Bay's district, but suggests the population is growing. In 2021, immigrants from Africa made� up roughly 1.7 per cent of the city's population, while in 2016, they made up 1.3 per cent.

Just over 9,000 immigrants live in Thunder Bay, representing nearly nine per cent of its population, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada. Roughly half of those newcomers are from Europe, while the rest are split between Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South and Central America.

Immigrants and other newcomers are a critical piece for the Thunder Bay economy going forward, according to a 2020 report from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). It notes the local workforce and base of entrepreneurs are aging fast, and building a talent pipeline would be key for the region going forward.

The report also suggested that every 100 new immigrant families with an average household income would generate more than $9 million in household spending.

The federal government is pushing for immigration as a key part of its economic plan too.

Last fall's economic statement notes: "Immigration is core to our identity as Canadians, while also being a key driver of Canada's economic growth," and aims to see 1.45 million new permanent residents in this country over the next three years.

A 'more multicultural' Thunder Bay

Sharon Bon, the owner of Dame Más Dance studio, which opened in 2020, said she's seen the African community grow exponentially during her time in Thunder Bay.

"There's been almost like an explosion in the amount of Africans coming to Thunder Bay, which I think is great, and opening up businesses," said Bon. "I'm glad to see Thunder Bay becoming more and more multicultural like the Toronto of the North."

Sharon Bon, the owner of Dame Más Dance studio

Dame Más Dance teaches both African and Latin dancing.

Bon said that while many people in Thunder Bay had never heard of Kizomba, an Angolan dance, her classes have become so popular that she'll likely need to find a bigger studio.

"We're trying to do our part to expand the knowledge of Kizomba," said Bon. "We're very proud that we have brought that dance to Thunder Bay."

From the culinary scene to arts and culture, Bon said, the businesses with African offerings are a benefit not just to the African community, but to the whole city. The majority of customers she gets have little to no connection to Africa — they're just excited to try something new.

"This business brings me so much joy and it allows me to connect to so many different people."

