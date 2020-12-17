Thunder Bay Adventure Trails waiting on the snow and cold to groom

There has been good news and bad news for the Thunder Bay Adventure Trails Snowmobile club this fall.

The good news is the club's membership is up.

After several years of struggling to grow their membership, 2020 has delivered.

Adrian Tessier, President of the Northwestern Ontario Snowmobile Trails Association, said the Thunder Bay club saw its membership nearly double this fall.

"We're slightly over two hundred members," said Tessier. "Whereas last year, we were around 120 or something. We're thinking with COVID, a lot of people are staying home. They're not wandering around with the U.S. border closed. They are not riding into the [United] States. They're buying permits and the sales have certainly reflected that."

As good as that news is, it is tempered by a reality that all snowmobile clubs wrestle with: the weather.

A lack of snow around Thunder Bay has delayed trail grooming this year according to Adrian Tessier, President of the Northwestern Ontario Snowmobile Trails Association. (Submitted by Adrian Tessier)

Tessier said the start of this year's season has not been conducive to getting the trails ready.

"Around Thunder Bay and in the immediate area, we have maybe an inch or two of snow on the ground and maybe only a couple of inches of frost in the swamps," he said. "We've got absolutely nothing.

"As we wander west, we do get a little bit more snow. [Near] Shabaqua there's probably four or five inches. As far as the frost goes, the situation is exactly the same. So if we get a few more days of colder weather, it would really help us a lot."

Tessier said he expects the Thunder Bay-area will get a lot more snow before it gets cold, which would mean the group would have to deal with swamps that aren't frozen solid.

That will mean extra work for the club's volunteers.

"We have to go to the swamps with our snowmobiles and pack the heck out of them before we dare put a groomer out there," he said. "You're looking at a 10,000-pound machine going out overtop of a muskeg swamp, and we've got groomers stuck every year. So we'll do whatever we can to alleviate that and get the frost pounded into the ground."

When the cold and snow comes, Tessier said they will be ready.

In November, the club received a newer groomer, called a Prinoth Husky, which came from Pembroke, Ont.

Thunder Bay Adventure Trails have a new grooming machine for 2020, called a Prinoth Husky. (Submitted by Adrian Tessier)

Tessier said trails in Pembroke are high-usage areas.

Under the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs "fleet management strategy," a relatively new groomer with a high number of kilometres is subsequently moved to an area with less usage.

So in turn, the Thunder Bay club moved its groomer to Ignace, Ont.

"A year ago, we got a newer groomer from southern Ontario and we used that for a year," Tessier said. "So that went to Ignace this summer, as they had a very old machine that was very tired. So basically, everybody's got a machine 2010 and up, so every club has at least one newer machine, which is good."