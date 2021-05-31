Additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in Thunder Bay during June

A number of new COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be made available in Thunder Bay over the next few weeks.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Monday announced youth and family clinics, as well as neighbourhood-based clinics, will be established during June.

The health unit said the dedicated youth and family clinics will be held during the week of June 14 for youth between the ages of 12 and 17, as well as eligible family members, who have yet to receive a first vaccine dose. The clinics have been set up in conjunction with local school boards, who have distributed booking information to families, the health unit added.

As well, five pop-up neighbourhood clinics are scheduled during the month of June. Those clinics are targeted to anyone over the age of 12 living in those or nearby neighbourhoods. Appointments can be booked online through the health unit website or through its call centre, with a limited number of walk-in spots available.

June 14: Windsor/Picton/Blucher area.

June 16: Academy/Trillium area.

June 21: Country Fair area (Our Lady of Charity School).

June 24: McKellar Park area (McKellar Park Central Public School).

June 28: Westfort area.

The health unit said more clinics are being planned for other areas, including rural areas outside of Thunder Bay.

"We want to enhance access to the COVID-19 vaccine and make it easier and more convenient for people to get it," said Dr. Janet DeMille, the medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay District, in a written statement.