Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP hopes to work with colleagues to battle northern addictions

The newly-elected Liberal MP for Thunder Bay-Rainy River, who also works as a physician at Thunder Bay's emergency department, says the number of people coming in for treatment of opioid overdoses is on the rise.

Marcus Powlowski made the comments after reacting to a documentary on CBC's The Current.

Powlowski said over the past few years, the number of people coming in with addictions-based issues, particularly opioids, is on the rise. He said even the dosage of medications administered by emergency room physicians has increased, to deal with opioids.

The federal government has invested $1.9 billion in addictions treatment and emergency care plans, he said, but sometimes, that isn't enough.

"In order to treat substance abuse, people have to be willing to undergo treatment and realize that they have a problem. And I think that's often the issue."

"So, it doesn't matter how much money you throw at a problem. If the people themselves don't acknowledge that they have a problem, and want to do something about it, it's hard to really change things."

Powlowski said he sees addiction as an issue that is not specific to Thunder Bay, but to many 'northern cities.'

"I think this is a bit symptomatic of northern towns and I don't think it's just northern Canada but I think if you look at northern Europe, places like Sweden, Finland, Russia, it seems to be this swath of northern communities that have problems with substance abuse."

Powlowski said he thinks back to his youth in the city, and the 'machoism' culture that came along with alcohol consumption. He said that same mentality can be applied to some types of drug use.

Powlowski said he would like to work with other MPs from other northern cities across the country, including Winnipeg, Edmonton and Prince George, to look at how addictions, and opioid addiction, are handled in each city.

He said the issue is also prevalent in those communities, and the government is only getting a patchwork of information. If all affected communities were able to work together, he said, government programs may be more effective.