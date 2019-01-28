Thunder Bay judge quashes assault acquittal based on 'stereotypical inference'

An Ontario Superior Court judge in Thunder Bay, Ont., has quashed the acquittal of a man accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in part because the trial judge, in finding the man not guilty, may have relied on stereotypes about how victims of domestic violence behave.



Justice W. Danial Newton also found that the trial judge provided insufficient reasons for his decision.



The case dates back to the fall of 2016, according to the Reasons for Appeal. An officer testified that he and his partner were called to a disturbance, where he interviewed the alleged assailant while his partner interviewed the alleged victim.



The man told the officer that he and his girlfriend had had an argument about the computer, according to court documents. He said he wanted to leave, and that prompted the woman to have a panic attack, so he stayed to comfort her. The officer told the trial court there was no evidence of violence between the couple, Newton wrote.



The complainant, who was 18 at the time of the trial and 14 when she became involved with the accused, testified during the trial that on the day of the incident, the man played video games, and she went out to meet friends, Newton wrote. When she returned, he became abusive.

She began recording her conversation with the man on her phone, according to court documents. She testified that the man then took her phone to stop her from recording, and they struggled as she attempted to get it back. She said that the man then pushed her, and she fell onto some garbage. He then deleted her recording.



She said that the police arrived as she was having a panic attack, crying and hyperventilating, according to the Reasons for Appeal. She told the officer that "everything's fine."



She testified that she contacted the police a few weeks later because the man was threatening to charge her with theft.



In finding the man not guilty, the trial judge wrote:

In a nutshell, what we have here is a boyfriend/girlfriend spat and as to exactly what happened, there is some question as to exactly what happened. Nothing was stated as it relates to the gravamen of the offence to the officers. And with that bit of uncertainty, the doubt goes to the accused and he'll be found not guilty.

The judge's reasons showed respect for the presumption of innocence and recognized the possibly contradictory statements by the complainant, Newton wrote in his Reasons for Appeal. But they were too sparse to provide a basis for rejecting the complainant's evidence.



"Furthermore," he wrote, "the comment, 'Nothing was stated as it relates to the gravamen of the offence to the officers,' standing alone, could reflect an impermissible stereotypical inference. The lack of further explanation for that comment frustrates meaningful appellate review."

Citing other cases, Newton wrote that delayed reporting alone does not play a role in evaluating the truth of a situation, and failing to call the police within hours of a domestic assault "cannot be an important factor in credibility."