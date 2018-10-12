Thunder Bay review of Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act set for Oct. 30

A date, and location for people in northwestern Ontario to share their experiences with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act has been announced.

A hearing had been scheduled for September, but was cancelled due to a lack of registration.

Former Lieutenant Governor David Onley will preside over a public hearing on Tuesday October 30, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Valhalla Inn in Thunder Bay.

In this third review of the legislation since it was enacted, people are invited to offer their thoughts on the effectiveness of the act, how much progress has been made with respect to accessibility and what else needs to happen through 2025 and beyond.

People are asked to register on Eventbrite to attend this session.