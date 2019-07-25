Thunder Bay police say abduction report was fake, man charged with mischief

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a man has been charged with public mischief for making what they say was a false crime report.

The Thunder Bay Police Service launched an investigation on July 18, after a 29-year-old Pikangikum man reported an attempted abduction, police said in a news release.

The alleged victim said that he was walking in the area of Arthur and James Streets just after 5:00 a.m. on July 18 when he was approached by a vehicle and pulled inside, police said.

The man said that he was able to free himself from the occupants and escape to seek help.

But when police began to investigate, they found the timeline of events provided by the man didn't add up, Thunder Bay police sergeant Tracy Lewis told reporters Thursday.

"Through the investigation, as we do with our other investigations, it's looked at at a number of levels," Lewis said. "where we look for video, and where we get statements from other people ... so as we started to gather that information, that's when it was discovered that it was not factual."

false reports harm city's reputation

The 29-year-old is now charged with public mischief and will appear in court on Aug. 23.

Police invested a substantial number of resources investigating the alleged abduction, Lewis said, noting that, were the report true, it would have triggered significant concerns for public safety.

"We're devoting resources to this, and there is other incidents that victims deserve our time to be working with them," Lewis said, calling the situation "frustrating."

Police are also concerned that false crime reports unfairly diminish the city's reputation, she said.

"An abduction is a serious offence, and that is a public safety concern," Lewis said, "so now when it's stated that that happened, and now our allegation with the court is that it didn't happen ... it puts members of the public in fear."

"Especially when we have members from our neighbouring communities," she continued, "We want people to travel to Thunder Bay, we want them to be here and feel safe, so we just are working as a city to improve the reputation, so we feel that it's unfair when these types of incidences happen where it's not deserving to the city."