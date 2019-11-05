Thunder Bay to kick off 50th anniversary celebrations

A visit from the province's lieutenant governor and a community skating party highlight the City of Thunder Bay's launch of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The amalgamation of the former cities of Fort William and Port Arthur, along with the townships of Neebing and McIntyre, creating the City of Thunder Bay, became official on Jan. 1, 1970. The city will begin its year-long recognition of the milestone with New Year's Day activities on Wednesday.

Mayor Bill Mauro will welcome Ontario Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell at the O'Kelly VC Armoury on Park Avenue for the annual New Year's Levee followed by a pancake breakfast from 10:30 a.m. until noon. As well, a time capsule from the city's 25th anniversary will be opened.

The afternoon will feature a celebration and skating party at the Fort William Gardens from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Helmets are required for those under 12 and recommended for all skaters. Scarves branded with the city's 50th anniversary logo will be given to the first 150 people and free persians will be available.