The birth of Thunder Bay: looking at the amalgamation of Port Arthur and Fort William

January 1, 2020 marked 50 years since the amalgamation of Port Arthur and Fort William, forming the city of Thunder Bay as it's now known.

The amalgamation was implemented for a number of reasons, including an interest from both communities to develop the region as a whole.

Peter Raffo, a history professor at Lakehead University, said outside pressures were also pushing for amalgamation.

Tale of 2 northwestern cities

"There were also pressures from the government itself," he said in an interview with CBC. "They weren't all that happy with two cities in this particular region in competition for their particular benefits, and they saw that as a kind of waste of money."

Raffo said resistance to amalgamation contributed to tensions between the two city councils.

"When it came to Port Arthur pushing toward amalgamation, and beginning the process at the local level anyway, Fort William councillors in particular drew back," he said. "Fort William council never exactly and completely endorsed amalgamation."

The lead up to the union of the two cities was fraught with debate over the move to amalgamate, but when push came to shove the job got done, although there were some bumps in the road, he said.

"The issue largely was the issue of jobs," Raffo explained, noting that job security was a concern as the cities sorted out combining larger city operations.

Despite the difficulties and tensions among Fort William and Port Arthur councils, Raffo said there was also a sense of optimism in the two communities.

"We forget how much the early sixties and through to the seventies were a period of economic growth, optimism, expectations for future," he said.

Raffo said that once the decision to amalgamate was finalized, it took about two or three years for the city of Thunder Bay to settle the process.

This story is a part of CBC Thunder Bay's 50 Years, 50 Days, 50 Stories series that will be taking place over the course of the next several weeks.