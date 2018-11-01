As Halloween comes to an end, residents in Thunder Bay, Ont., are once again invited to show-case their pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns one last time before throwing them into the compost bin.

Officials from the City of Thunder Bay, EcoSuperior and GFL Environmental are hosting the 2nd Annual Thunder Bay Pumpkin Parade at Hillcrest Park on Thursday, Nov. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Volunteers will be at Hillcrest Park Thursday night with candles to light up masterpiece jack-o-lanterns and all pumpkins on display will put into the city's composting program after the event.

As a way to help promote waste reduction and composting, residents are asked to take their Halloween pumpkins to one of the three collection bins in the city — County Fair Plaza on Dawson Road, the Westfort Playfield off Neebing Avenue and the overflow parking lot for Intercity Shopping Centre on Fort William Road.

Compostable decorations such as cornstalks and straw can also be placed in the composting bin along with your pumpkins, however non-compostable items such as plastic and candles will not be accepted.