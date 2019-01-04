Thunder Bay's 2019 budget proposes 2.95% tax increase

Expect your tax bill to go up by about three percent this year in Thunder Bay, Ont., after city administration released its 2019 budget proposal.

The actual increase is 3.25%, but after adjustments are made for assessment growth, or the amount of available taxable properties, the increase goes down by 0.3%.

The budget has some increases for 2019, including:

Water rates to go up 3%, yearly increase of about $35

Field, parks, and cemetery fees to go up approx. 3%

Monthly parking rates to increase by $1

Landfill tipping fees to go up 3%

Boater fees at Prince Arthur's Landing to see 5% jump

This year's budget will have a bigger focus on reserve funds than previous years, with the city re-investing in the Renew Thunder Bay fund, as well as the waterworks reserve fund and sewer reserve fund.

The city will also increase its capital spending this year compared to last. In 2019, spending is pegged at over $55 million, with nearly half of that allocated to road and sidewalk improvements.

Other capital projects include:

Boulevard Lake dam repairs

New pumper truck

New ambulances and emergency trailers

Continuing with studies on indoor turf facility

Roof improvements at Fort William Gardens

Online ticketing program for Fort William Gardens

Accessibility features at Volunteer Pool

Transit hub and transit stop improvements

The budget also includes additional staff at the city, such as an Indigenous Relations manager at a cost of $145,000 per year, and more paramedics, as well as more police officers and support staff.

The budget also deals with increasing costs, such as an additional million dollars required for the city's recycling contract. The Police Service will also require an additional $900,000 in funding for support staff.

The city projects it will spend less on insurance and legal fees this year, along with the long-term care budget seeing a decrease, along with the engineering division.

The budget also proposes more spending on some items:

Image routes and Clean, Green and Beautiful fund to see additional $61,000

Monitoring of key pathways near waterways for $150,000

Study to look at expansion or other options for Balmoral Police Headquarters

Rat population study at a cost of $5,000

Indoor turf facility studies

City council will have its first budget meeting on Tuesday night, with ratification of the 2019 budget expected at the end of the month.