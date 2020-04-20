Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases, 2 requiring hospital care

Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, and two of those people required hospitalization.

All four cases involve girls or women under 50, with three coming from First Nation communities in the region, the TBDHU outlined in a written release.

Case #52 is a woman in her 40s, from a First Nation, who was exposed through a close contact and is now in hospital.

Cases #53 and #54 are females under 20, from a First Nation, who were exposed through a close contact and are now self-isolating.

Case #55 is a woman in her 30s, from the Thunder Bay area, who is now in hospital. The TBDHU stated her means of exposure is still pending.

The TBDHU also issued a reminder that all people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days after their return to the county.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.

There is now an Online Portal to access COVID-19 test results directly from the provincial laboratory system. This portal was launched April 12 by the Ontario government and offers fast and secure access to test results on your computer and mobile device, the TBDHU stated.

For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU website, social media channels or contact the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630 .

Additional updates will also be provided as needed. More information can also be found by visiting this Ontario government coronavirus website.