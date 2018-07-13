Thunder Bay MPPs concerned over lack of Throne Speech detail

Two Thunder Bay MPPs say they're concerned over the lack of detail and concrete plans included in the Ontario Progressive Conservative (PC) government's Throne Speech, which was delivered Thursday afternoon at Queen's Park.

The speech — which kicked off the new legislative session — touched on a number of the promises Premier Doug Ford's PCs ran on in the June provincial election, including an end to cap-and-trade, cutting taxes, and lowering hydro rates.

But, NDP MPP Judith Monteith-Farrell (Thunder Bay-Atikokan) said, the pledges weren't backed up by anything concrete in terms of how the provincial government will accomplish them.

"It definitely was a concern that it did not have those kinds of details," Monteith-Farrell said after the speech was delivered. "There was a lack of reference to the North at all. We have transportation concerns, and there was a heavy emphasis on Toronto, GTA."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, right, and Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell arrive ahead of the speech from the throne to open the new legislative session at the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, June 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

"We also had a lack of detail on if [Ford] is going to scrap cap-and-trade, then what is his plan for the environment," she said. "We're open for business at all costs, and that was troubling to us."

Monteith-Farrell also said she was concerned over lack of any mention about a plan for reconciliation in the Throne Speech.

Ring of Fire not mentioned

Liberal MPP Michael Gravelle (Thunder Bay-Superior North) said he, too, was disappointed over some of the speech's omissions, such as the Ring of Fire.

Gravelle said he was "disappointed that there was no reference made to it, other than the abundance of natural resources we have in the province."

Liberal MPP Michael Gravelle (Thunder Bay-Superior North) said he was disappointed that Thursday's Throne Speech didn't contain any mention of the Ring of Fire. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Also, he said, the speech didn't contain any reference to "relationship-building with our Indigenous people, which I think is terribly important, and should be a real priority."

Gravelle said he intends to speak with Minister of Energy, Mines, Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford about the government's plans for the Ring of Fire.

No climate change plan

Gravelle also brought up the end of cap-and-trade, pointing out the Throne Speech didn't contain any details about how the PCs will manage the costs associated with taking that step, nor what will replace it.

"They're setting up a potential situation in terms of the federal government with a carbon tax coming down from the federal government next year, and it seems that this is a government without a climate change action plan," he said. "So, those are issues that we'll be working on, obviously, over the next while, to see what approach they're going to be taking."

The next legislative session takes place Monday morning, when opposition will have an opportunity to ask the government questions about the Throne Speech, Monteith-Farrell said.

The PC party won a majority government in the June 7 provincial election.