Superior CVI, Hammarskjold High School closed after anonymous threat Tuesday morning

The Thunder Bay Police Service received an anonymous threat on Tuesday, directed at two high schools in the city's north side.

Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute and Hammarskjold High School were both closed on Tuesday, according to police.

This is the tenth anonymous threat against Hammarskjold High School in approximately two months, but the first for Superior CVI.

As a result of Tuesday's threats, a number of neighbouring elementary schools were placed in a hold and secure protocol, which restricts access to the building. That was lifted around noon.

Police said on Tuesday morning, they are at the scene and are investigating.

"I'm just really really hopeful that this is going to end soon," Bruce Nugent, the communications officer for Lakehead Public Schools, said. "We've all had our fill of this for the past number of months."

He said rumours of setting up a temporary school for students in Grade 12 is "not in the plans at this moment," but teachers and staff are working on "posting lessons online ... so students can get caught up on the things they are missing."

Anonymous threats closed Hammarskjold on Feb. 22, Feb.28, March 27, March 29, April 2, April 5 and April 8. A threat on April 4 restricted access to the school for about two hours, while on Feb. 13, officials also locked the high school down for about half a day.

"[This] is having a massive impact on the students and staff at Hammarskjold and now with Superior as well, it's almost immeasurable but we are trying to provide as many supports as we can for the students and staff that are having to deal with this on almost a daily basis," Nugent explained.

A total of $6,000 is being offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have also established a tip line at 1 (807) 684-5001 and are urging anyone with information to contact police directly.

"We are just so tired of all of this," Nugent added, "we just want kids in classrooms, we want our teachers teaching ... as opposed to doing this on almost a daily basis. We are completely and beyond frustrated. I don't even know how to put it into words anymore."