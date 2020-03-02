'There's a thousand stories': Friends of Grain Elevators says industry shaped Thunder Bay

For many people who grew up in Thunder Bay, or have spent time on the waterfront, it's hard to imagine the city without the grain elevators lining the shore of Lake Superior.

Herb Daniher, member of Friends of Grain Elevators in Thunder Bay, started working at the Grain Elevators in 1975, shortly after the amalgamation of Port Arthur and Fort William. He said his time at the elevators was full of ebbs and flows.

"A lot of good memories, and some sad memories as well," he said in an interview on the CBC's Superior Morning. "In any case it's still alive and well, the Grain Elevators in Thunder Bay."

Daniher, spoke about the decline in the industry, and the hardships that he was faced with while the grain industry was going through a transition period.

"For what's left of the industry, we have about 225 members. When I started at Pool 4 we had about 225 members just at our one elevator," he said.

Daniher explained that there are probably about 800 people directly employed by the industry at the waterfront, and more who are indirectly employed.

The Grain Elevators in Thunder Bay represent three companies at five different plants, and currently have eight operating grain terminals.

Thunder Bay still able to 'hold it's own'

Despite the change in the industry, Daniher said Thunder Bay is still able to "hold its own", and was once revered as the world's greatest shipping port.

"At one time if you walked around the city of Thunder Bay... everybody had a tentacle attached", he said. "Somebody you knew you worked in the grain industry."

Even though not as many people are employed by the grain industry in the city of Thunder Bay, Daniher thinks the history of the industry still touches a lot of people.

"All you have to do is drive up to Hillcrest Park and take a look out there...and you see the beauty of the grain elevators," he said. "There's thousands of stories."

You can hear the full interview with Herb Daniher on CBC's Superior Morning here.

This story is a part of CBC Thunder Bay's 50 Years, 50 Days, 50 Stories series marking the 50th anniversary of the amalgamation of Fort William and Port Arthur to become Thunder Bay.