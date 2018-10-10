Thunder Bay police ask for public's help in 2 break and enter investigations

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in two break and enter investigations sparked by incidents that occurred earlier this week.

Police said the first incident happened around the 100 block of North Algoma Street sometime between 9:30 p.m. on October 8 and 6:00 a.m. on October 9.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Wednesday, someone entered the residence through an insecure window and took a number of items including a television, jewlery and the keys to a 2007 grey 4-door Toyota Camry that was parked on the driveway.

Police are still searching for that vehicle with the Ontario plates BAXF 995.

The second break and enter occurred overnight at the Barb's Laundromat on Cumberland Street during the early morning hours of October 10.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. video surveillance showed the glass in the front door being smashed and the business being entered by a male suspect.

Police said the male searched the business and left taking only a few small items.

Police describe the suspect as wearing a dark hoodie, light coloured pants, a toque and a bandana over his face.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.