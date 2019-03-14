A 24-year old man is facing charges, according to the Thunder Bay Police Service, for assaulting a Walmart security guard and employee on Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to the Walmart on 1101 Arthur Street for a reported theft and assault just after 10:30 a.m. on March 13.

According to a written release, the male suspect entered the store and requested staff to retrieve a gaming console from a locked cabinet.

When the console was outside the locked cabinet, police said the 24-year-old attempted to exit the store without paying.

When he was confronted by a security guard, the accused attempted to flee and struck the security guard and assaulted another employee.

Police said the security guard was able to gain control of the situation and the first arriving officer took the accused into custody.

The guard and the employee did not need medical attention.

The 24-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with two counts of assault and theft under $5000.

He appeared in court on Thursday and was released pending a future appearance date.