The Bathroom Club: Welcome to Thunder Bay's newest club celebrating all-gender washrooms

When Ashley Moreau walks into a business in Thunder Bay, Ont., that has an all-gender washroom, they say they often breathe a sigh of relief.

"Being somebody who doesn't really fit into the binary, having a bathroom that I can go into where somebody is not going to say, 'hey, this is the women's bathroom,' it's really comforting," said the two-spirited Métis artist and chair of the Thunder Pride Association.

Ashley Moreau says they were inspired to create The Bathroom Club after their place of employment recently established an all-gender washroom. (Submitted by Ashley Moreau)

"It means a lot to the community to have a safe bathroom that you can walk into, and you don't have to overthink about, 'where do I go?'" Moreau added.

That's why, even at a time when public washrooms are mostly closed for use, Thunder Pride Association and Northwest Ontario Pride decided to collaborate and create The Bathroom Club.

The club is a community-curated list of businesses and locations in the city that have specifically designated all-gender washrooms.

There are already 20 businesses on the list, which is circulating on social media, and that number is growing, said Moreau.

"Just having people look to be more inclusive and thinking outside of that binary is really, really, really important."

The Bathroom Club poster, pictured above, includes a list of the businesses in Thunder Bay, Ont., recognized by the Thunder Pride Association and Northwest Ontario Pride as having all-gender restrooms. (Submitted by Ashley Moreau)

They added the LGBTQ community wanted to acknowledge the intentional work of businesses to create safe bathroom spaces.

And with Pride month just around the corner, Moreau said the list was designed to send a message to businesses: "we see you, we hear you and we love that you've done this. And when we are out of this lockdown, I can't wait to come use your bathroom."

Businesses that have an all-gender washroom and want to have their names added to The Bathroom Club can send an email to the Thunder Pride Association.

Listen to the full interview with Ashley Moreau on CBC's Superior Morning here: