January 1, 2020 marked 50 years since the amalgamation of Port Arthur and Fort William, forming the city of Thunder Bay as residents know it today.

The amalgamation was implemented for a number of reasons, including an interest from both cities to develop the region as a whole.

Peter Raffo, History Professor at Lakehead University says in addition to local reasoning for the merge between the two cities, there was pressure from outside the region that was pushing for amalgamation.

The tale of two Northwestern cities

"There were also pressures from the government itself," he said in an interview with CBC. "They weren't all that happy with two cities in this particular region in competition for their particular benefits, and they saw that as a kind of waste of money."

Raffo referenced a resistance leading up to the amalgamation, contributing to tensions between the two city councils.

"When it came to Port Arthur pushing toward amalgamation, and beginning the process at the local level anyway, Fort William councillors in particular drew back, he said. "Fort William council never exactly and completely endorsed amalgamation."

The lead up to amalgamation was fraught with debate over the move to amalgamate the two cities, but when push came to shove the job got done, but not without some bumps in the road.

"The issue largely was the issue of jobs," he explained.

Raffo said that the issue of job security came up as the cities sorted out the combining of larger city operations.

Despite difficulty and tension among Fort William and Port Arthur Councils, Raffo said that leading up the amalgamation there was a sense of optimism for the two communities.

"We forget how much the early sixties and through to the seventies were a period of economic growth, optimism, expectations for future," he said.

Raffo said that once the decision to amalgamate was finalized, it took about two or three years for the city of Thunder Bay to settle the process.

This story is a part of CBC Thunder Bay's 50 Years, 50 Days, 50 Stories series that will be taking place over the course of the next several weeks.