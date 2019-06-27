Care partners, visitors still restricted at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre

Restrictions on visitors and care partners at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) remain in place as part of the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 there, the physician heading up the hospital's pandemic response said Thursday.

"We are not allowing care partners in, or visitors into the hospital," Dr. Stewart Kennedy said. "The reason for this one is … public health has just opened up travel from outside northwestern Ontario," he said. "We don't know the impact that that's going to have in our community."

Kennedy said the TBRHSC is being "more cautious" out of concern for the safety of staff and patients, but the visitor policy is being reviewed.

He said care partners will likely be allowed into the hospital within the next week or so, but visiting hours will still be restricted.

Kennedy said separate rules apply to "essential care partners," who can visit the hospital – essential care partners include those caring for children under 18-years of age, and care partners of women giving birth. However, he noted that restrictions strictly limiting visitation for care partners in the labour and delivery department are still in place.

That's partly due to the fact that the hospital doesn't have private rooms in all of its units.

"You, at one point in time, a newborn, you have the mother, and you have a care partner, that's three," he said. "And then, two [patients] to a room, and then a nurse in there, you could have seven or eight people in close proximity in a room."

"That really doesn't follow the guidelines of public health."

One new COVID-19 case reported

An infant contracting COVID-19 and going into NICU could be "devastating" to the health of other newborns, their mothers, and staff, Kennedy said.

"We just can't maintain the physical distancing in those semi-private rooms," he said. "We don't have enough private rooms to go around."

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported one new COVID-19 case in its service area on Thursday morning.

The individual is a woman in her 80s, who's currently self-isolating.