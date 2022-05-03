One of the victims in fatal plane crash near Sioux Lookout, Ont., was wanted by Thailand police for murder

One of the four people dead after a weekend plane crash in northwestern Ontario had been sought by Royal Thailand Police for the murder of a man in Thailand earlier this year.

Rescue crews found the aircraft early Saturday. There were no survivors among those on board.

Ontario Provincial Police on Tuesday publicly released the identities of three of the individuals including 36-year-old Gene Lahrkamp.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia confirmed Lahrkamp was a fugitive wanted for murder by the Royal Thailand Police after Jimi Sandhu, who is said to have had gang affiliations in British Columbia, was murdered in February.

A spokesperson for the enforcement unit told CBC News Lahrkamp had no outstanding warrants in Canada and didn't have any further information about the case or what he may have been doing in northwestern Ontario.

Police in Thailand had charged Lahrkamp and another man, who both fled the country and returned to Canada, with murder.

Last week, Lahrkamp had been added to a list of Canada's most wanted fugitives, and a $100,000 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.

The wreckage of the aircraft was found Saturday morning after a search had started when the plane was reported overdue. The plane had been flying from Dryden, Ont., east towards Marathon.

Provincial police said 26-year-old Abhinav Handa, of Richmond, B.C., has been identified as the pilot and was operating the plane. Duncan Bailey, 37, of Kamloops, B.C., has also been identified as one of the occupants. Police said the name of the fourth individual won't be released until the family has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.