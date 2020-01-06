Three charged after break in at Thunder Bay, Ont., restaurant

Three people are facing charges after breaking in to a Thunder Bay, Ont., restaurant, police said Monday.

Officers were called to Thai Kitchen on Cumberland Street North just after midnight Sunday.

Responding officers saw three suspects inside, and all were arrested without incident

Investigation revealed the three had forced their way into the restaurant after it had closed. Further, it was revealed that one of the suspects had provided police with a false identity.

A 21-year-old woman, 34-year-old man, and 29-year-old man, all of Thunder Bay, are facing a number charges. They appeared in court Sunday, and were remanded into custody.