In today's high-tech video game landscape, Tetris may seem a bit old-school.

But for some players, the classic game with the falling blocks, only gets better with time.

"It's just super fun. And sometimes I can zone out and it's almost like a meditation for me," said Sean Brady, who recently brought Tetris fans together in Thunder Bay, Ont. for the region's first weekend championship.

High scores and high times. Amy Hadley headed out to a Tetris competition that took place this weekend in Thunder Bay.... and hear about the enduring appeal of the simple, retro game. 6:46

He's also in the process of founding a new organization: the Canadian Tetris League.

"Around the world there are countries that do Tetris competitions. And Canada hasn't really had a national league," he said.

"So I figured I'd take the initiative and create a league and make a platform for people to connect ... to connect like-minded people who like the game of Tetris and bring it to a competitive level, kind of like an Esports like event."

Sean Brady grew up playing Tetris on Gameboy. Now he wants to start a national league. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

His love of the game dates back to childhood, Brady explained.

"I grew up with a Game Boy. And my Grandma was the Tetris master. She used to play it and she was just a whiz at it," he recalled.

The problem-solving and organizational elements of the game appealed to him.

Later, he began connecting online with other enthusiasts, and learned about large events such as an annual Classic Tetris World Championship hosted each year in Portland, Ore.

He also connected with Cory Ash, the organizer of the Manitoba Classic Tetris Championship, and the two are now working together to try to expand to a national level.

"I think it's great. Get the players together, get league play," said Ash, who travelled to Thunder Bay for the recent event, and who said he appreciates the mental challenge of the game.

A Tetris game, signed by champion high-scorers. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"It requires singular attention, which I find to be therapeutic," he said. "Tetris is pretty simple, and we're not in it for the graphics ... but it's the challenge."

Brady said he thinks the timing is right for Canadian Tetris fans to move on to the next level.

"The Tetris scene, thanks to the Internet, has just been blowing up over the past year or two," he said, explaining that a recent upset in the Tetris world, when a 16-year-old player dethroned a seven-time world champion, has sparked more interest in the game.

He said if all goes to plan, he will host the first Canadian National Championship in Thunder Bay, this summer.

"I'm hoping that we get some more people from out-of-town and hopefully it grows and grows," he said. "Who knows, maybe it will take off, maybe it won't ... it's lots of fun to do it anyway."