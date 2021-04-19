Lake Superior access priority for surfing community as subdivision proposed in Terrace Bay

A proposed waterfront development in Terrace Bay, Ont., has caught the attention of one Great Lakes surfer.

The property, on the west side of Hydro Bay, just west of the community, would be severed into 16 lots for development.

The property was formerly owned by a number of companies who operated the pulp mill in Terrace Bay. The property was sold off as part of a restructuring, which was started in 2012.

Jim Nicols Trucking Ltd., is the current owner, and developer.

"I don't want to stop the development," said Chris Dube, a local surfer who launched a petition, asking that a portion of the shoreline remain public.

"I understand the needs of both the developer, and the needs of the town itself for its tax base. What I'm saying is change that wording to public access, to allow the public to use the boat launch, the proposed boat launch."

Dube said he wants town council to force the developer, through its zoning process, to make a boat launch public, so access to the water can still be maintained.

"It's a beautiful spot, Hydro Bay is one of the nicest areas."

Dube said keeping the area public would allow photographers, birdwatchers and surfers to still enjoy the lake and shoreline. He is one of the organizers of an annual surfing festival in Terrace Bay.

He said the natural contour of the upsloping land and a south wind makes the spot an ideal place for surfing.

Dube said keeping the area public will align with the Official Plan.

"[This] fits in with the spirit of what council's trying to achieve. So, they want accessibility, to the public for the shoreline, the development can still go through. The town still receives its money through taxes, so, I sort of think it's a compromise, it's a win-win," Dube said.

A consultant hired on behalf of the developer said no comments would be made until after the zoning meeting.

That meeting is slated for Monday evening, starting at 6:30 over Zoom.