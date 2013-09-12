Terrace Bay brings PPE recycling to town of 1,600

The town of Terrace Bay is implementing a new recycling program for personal protective equipment, according to the town's chief administrative officer (CAO).

The Terrace Bay library currently has a collection box for the items, and administrators are looking for a supplier to provide more boxes, Jon Hall said.

"It's got pre-paid postage on it," he explained. "So when it fills up, you actually box it up, as per the instructions, and send it back."

The town has budgeted for three or four of them at a cost of $70 to $90 each, he said.

The initiative began when officials were gifted a PPE recycling box during the town's last Household Hazardous Waste Day.

"So we're looking to continue on with that," Hall said.

Disposable masks have become a common form of litter since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Lifecycle Revive/Facebook.com )

They are primarily made of polypropylene plastic and are typically not accepted by municipal blue box or blue bag programs.

But a number of companies now offer user-pay recycling services for personal protective equipment both to individuals and organizations.

The business model was popularized by American recycling giant TerraCycle, which was founded by Canadian Tom Szaky.

"What makes something recyclable is not whether it can be [recycled]; what makes something recyclable is if it is profitable for a waste management company to bother recycling it," Szaky explained to CBC.

Pay-to-recycle programs

"So what TerraCycle has said is like, 'Wait a minute. If someone's willing to pay whatever it costs to collect and recycle something minus what the results are worth, then we can set up systems to collect and recycle just about anything."

Since the start of the pandemic, several Canadian companies have begun offering their own pay-to-recycle programs for PPE.

They include Green Circle Salons, which also recycles salon waste; GoZero, a Quebec company founded by MedSup Medical with an added social mandate to employ people with disabilities; and Vitacore, a B.C.-based manufacturer of CAN99 respirators.

In Ontario, partner companies MEA Health and Lifecycle sell recycling boxes primarily to business and industry through partners such as Staples' professional division and Levitt-Safety, said director of sales and marketing, Mariette Ferreira.

Some companies also offer programs to hospitals.

PPE sent to the companies is disinfected, separated into component materials, such as plastic and metal, melted down into pellets and used in a variety of applications from construction to new garbage cans and recycling bins.

Recycling the used PPE is also better for the environment, according to an independent study by the Centre for Technology Transfer in Industrial Ecology. The organization looked at the Quebec-based GoZero program, and determined less carbon emissions were emitted when used PPE was transported to a recycling facility within a 100-kilometre radius, as compared to putting the PPE in a landfill.

"If you recycle plastic, polypropylene in this case, it's the same amount of virgin plastic you don't have to make. And the plastic industry is really energy intensive," explained Jean-Francois Vermette, the centre's scientific director.

Several companies told CBC that their own analyses supported shipping PPE longer distances to be recycled, though they acknowledged it was better for the used PPE to be shipped to the closest possible facility.

A 'green-minded community'

Nearly all of the recycling companies that spoke to CBC said that their long-term goals are to expand their facilities across the country to cut down on transportation.

Hall said Terrace Bay hasn't decided yet which company it will purchase its recycling services from, and he's not sure how long it will take the community to fill the boxes when they get there.

"We have a pretty green-minded community, and we have our landfill — it's actually got a limited lifespan left in it, so every little bit helps," Hall said.

Despite the presence of the bin at the library, he has still noticed masks littering the streets, Hall said.

"I was walking to work this morning, and I saw several sitting there," he said. "So it's going to be something we address."