Use of counterfeit American currency prompts charges, says Schreiber OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Schreiber, Ont., say two people have been arrested and charged after officers were called to a local business on Tuesday afternoon, about a person using a $100 American counterfeit bill to pay for their gas.

Police said they were able to identify the two suspects and the vehicle through a surveillance video.

According to a written release on Wednesday, the two suspects and the vehicle were located a short time later.

During the investigation, police said one suspect provided officers with a fake Ontario driver's licence.

Officers also discovered that the vehicle was stolen.

Police said both suspects were found to be in possession of forged identification documents including driver's licences, firearm possession acquisition licences, cheques stolen from the Stratford, Ont. area, counterfeit American currency and prohibited weapons including brass knuckles and switchblades.

The suspects were also found to be in possession of three firearms, two crossbows, numerous replica firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine and LSD (acid).

A 25-year-old woman from Stratford and a 48-year-old man from St. Marys, Ont., were both charged with numerous offences including possession of a scheduled substance, fraud, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a forged document with intent.

Police said the two suspects have been remanded into custody.