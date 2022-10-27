The weather is getting colder, but it's not stopping witches from flocking to the beach in one northern Ontario community.

This weekend, Terrace Bay, Ont. will play host to the second annual North Shore Witch Paddle.

Attendees will dress in their best witch attire before trading their brooms for paddles and heading out on Lake Superior to steer canoes, kayaks and paddle boards over the water.

Jill Veneziano, a yoga teacher and an organizer for the witch paddle, said she and a friend were inspired to start the event last year, in the midst of COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings, after seeing photos of similar paddles being held in other communities.

It then gave them the idea to bring it to Terrace Bay.

"We have a really strong surf community in Terrace Bay and we're part of that community as well. So we knew that we had the resources and the water vessels to do this," said Veneziano.

Witches on the water. Last year's North Shore Witch Paddle gained a lot of traction, says organizer Jill Veneziano. (Supplied by Jill Veneziano )

A Facebook event was created for the paddle, and Veneziano said it got a lot more traction and attention than they thought it would.

"We had a lot of local people come out in canoes, kayaks and on paddle boards. So basically it's just a fun day for us to celebrate October, the changing of the season and just tap into that witchy side with Halloween upcoming."

Veneziano said last year when people gathered at Pumphouse Beach, some headed out on the lake while others opted to dress up and stay on land.

This year, things will be a bit different. Veneziano said she will have friends on site to rent kayaks or paddle boards so that more people can take part.

Attendees from last years North Shore Witch Paddle dressed to impress, and came out on paddle boards, canoes and kayaks. (Supplied by Jill Veneziano )

There will also be more organization, with parking and directions, as they expect more people to participate.

After the paddle, there will even be a mini-Halloween market with local vendors, a "witches yoga" session, and a DJ with spooky Halloween music to get people in the mood.

Despite the cool late-October weather, Veneziano said as long as the water is calm, people in kayaks and canoes should be fine in regular clothing, but recommends those on a paddle board wear a wetsuit.

The cold fall weather in northern Ontario was no match for participants in last year's North Shore Witch Paddle. This year, organizers expect even more people to hit the water in witchy gear. (Supplied by Jill Veneziano)

"As long as the water is calm and you take the right precautions, obviously have a life-jacket, we want everyone to be safe out there. But as long as you're dressed warm and the water is calm and you stay closer to shore, we should be able to have a good day," said Veneziano.

The North Shore Witch Paddle will be happening on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. at Pumphouse Beach in Terrace Bay, and there's no registration necessary to participate.