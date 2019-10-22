Two suspects from Alberta arrested after Terrace Bay, Ont. gas theft
An alleged gas theft in Terrace Bay, Ont. has resulted in two people from Alberta facing several charges.
Provincial police said they arrested a 31-year-old and 29-year-old, after the pair were found in the bush following a search involving the emergency response and canine teams.
A public alert had previously been issued by provincial police in Schreiber on Monday. A vehicle was later found abandoned in a ditch on a side road near Pays Plat. The two suspects then fled into the bush.
A 31-year-old from High Prairie, Alberta faces numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm or ammunition, possessing another person's identity document, and theft under $5,000.
The charges against a 29-year-old from Edmonton include possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm or ammunition, being an occupant in a vehicle while knowing there was a prohibited weapon, possessing another person's identity document and theft under $5,000.
The two accused appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Tuesday and are in custody.