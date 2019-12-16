OPP warn against picking up hitchhikers near Pays Plat as they search for suspects in gas theft

Ontario Provincial Police are warning drivers travelling along the north shore of Lake Superior east of Thunder Bay, not to pick up any hitchhikers in the Pays Plat area while officers continue to search for two suspects in a gas theft.

OPP said in a written release Dec. 16, the theft occurred Monday in Terrace Bay. Officers later found the suspect vehicle, abandoned in a ditch on a side road near Pays Plat.

OPP said the two suspects — one male, one female — are believed to still be in the Pays Plat First Nation area, which is located between Nipigon and Rossport.

Motorists who see any hitchhikers in the area are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.