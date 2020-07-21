Terrace Bay issues boil water advisory after lightning strike at water treatment plant

The town of Terrace Bay will remain under a boil water advisory for most of this week after a lightning strike cut power to the northwestern Ontario town's water treatment plant on the weekend.

Terrace Bay Mayor Jody Davis said the strike occurred during a storm on Sunday night. And while there were no injuries, some of the plant's equipment was damaged.

"A breaker was hit," Davis said Monday. "One of the transformers, which is for the water treatment generator, emergency generator, it got fried."

Davis said a transformer outside the plant was also damaged and replaced.

The plant is now operating again, but repairs are continuing and three days' worth of water testing must be completed before the boil water advisory can be lifted.

Davis said he hoped the advisory will be lifted by Thursday.

"We have people on site that are making sure that the plant is operating," he said. "It's not normal operations, but we're operating."

"We'll work to make sure that we have a consistent water supply for everyone, and get back to normal as soon as possible."