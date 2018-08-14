CBC News ·

The union representing 65 striking workers at the Port Arthur Health Centre says it's reached a tentative agreement with doctors at the centre that, if approved by both parties, would end the 128-day strike.

Members of Unifor Local 229 are scheduled to hold a ratification vote Tuesday evening.

The board of the Port Arthur Health Centre would still have to approve the agreement if it's ratified by union members.

"We have repeatedly [said] that the employer just needed to sit down and bargain, and I am so proud of these 65 incredible women for their resolve over the last four months," said Jerry Dias, Unifor national president in a news release posted on the union's web site.



The bargaining committee unanimously recommended that members accept the agreement, Dais' assistant, Katha Fortier, said in the same statement.

The agreement was reached after just one day at the bargaining table, Unifor said.

No further details will be released until both parties have voted on whether to accept it, the union added.