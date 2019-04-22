Telus Cup kicks off at noon in Thunder Bay as Halifax meets Toronto

The Halifax Macs take on the Toronto Young Nationals at noon on Monday to kick off the 2019 Telus Cup national midget hockey championship at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont.



The Macs come into the tournament as rallying underdogs, having upset the Kensington Wild 4-1 in Charlottetown to win the Atlantic berth in this week's tournament. Both Kensington and Moncton had won two previous Atlantic tournaments this year, while the Macs had failed to advance in them, said team lead Tim Boyce.

Prior to the Atlantic final, the Macs won the Nova Scotia Eastlink Major Midget Hockey League championship by downing the league-leading Cole Harbour Wolfpack 3-1.

What's more, star Macs player Cameron Brown arrived with the team after being released from Cole Harbour before the start of the season; he went on to become the Macs' leading point-getter in the regular season and Most Valuable Player in the playoffs.

"They're full of heart and determination and grit and a will to win," Boyce said of his team.

The Toronto Young Nationals are returning to the Telus Cup after winning the title in 2015, during their fifth visit to the tournament.

They earned their sixth trip to the championships by defeating the North Bay Trappers 4-0 for the Central Zone title.

"It looks like they're a deep team. They've got ten guys drafted to the OHL. Their top line looks like it can put the puck in the net, so we'll have our hands full," Boyce said.

The Macs and Young Nationals game will be followed at 4 p.m. Monday by a match-up between the Cantonniers de Magog and the Tisdale Trojans.

The Thunder Bay Kings play their opening game against the Calgary Buffaloes at 7:30 p.m.