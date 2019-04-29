Telus Cup visitors say they spent big while in Thunder Bay

Some parents of hockey players visiting Thunder Bay, Ont., for the Telus Cup estimate they spent at least $1,500 each in the city during the national midget hockey championships, while one couple put the total at more than $3,000.

Organizers of the event projected a total economic spin-off of between $1.7 and $3.3 million when one factors in facility rentals, employment, marketing, advertising, local printing, clothing production and spending by visiting players and their supporters.

Visitors to the city described spending hundreds of dollars on hotels, rental cars, restaurant meals, groceries and tournament souvenirs.

"We're [at] about $1,500 for accommodations and meals," said Steven Benoit, the father of a Halifax Macs player, who said they stayed at an Airbnb with a full kitchen and prepared meals there.

"We are [at] $180 to gain access to watch the Telus Cup and about $200 in merchandise as well — and then the extras to make sure our son and friends were fed well."

Lots of spending at local restaurants

Fellow Halifax Macs parent Jonathan Ross also estimated his expenses at around $1,500.

"The hotel alone is $800. A [car] rental is another $200, and meals, you're probably talking $40, $50 a day," he said. "There's been many restaurant's I've visited along the way here too, so it's probably upwards of $1,500 just myself."

"Every day we were in a restaurant, and we had a list of ones to go to, so we checked a lot of restaurants out," said Janet Wood Lopez, who estimated her family's bill for the week at $3,100.

Nook, Lot 66, The Hoito, Tina's, Niva's and Moxie's were among the ones they ate at, she said.

Wood Lopez and her partner also visited several local tourist attractions — including the Terry Fox Monument, Kakabeka Falls and the Sleeping Giant — and purchased several tournament souvenirs, she said.

"We bought two or three T-shirts and sweatshirts from the kiosk here. We didn't buy anything else in Thunder Bay really as a souvenir," she added.

Kim Schaff, the mother of one of the Tisdale Trojans saved all her receipts from the week and allowed CBC to review them.

Her stay at the Holiday Inn Express, multiple meals at Shoeless Joe's and other restaurants and nearly $70 in alcohol purchases at the Beer Store added up to $2,151.56.

"Today it feels ok," she said. "Maybe later on this week, I might be in a little bit of shock, but it's all worth it to be here."