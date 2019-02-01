Telus Cup to leave a hockey legacy in Thunder Bay, Ont.

This year's Telus Cup won't just bring some top-flight hockey to the Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont. — it will also leave a hockey legacy in the city that aims to get more young players on the ice.

The Telus Cup — which is Hockey Canada's national midget division championship tournament — will take place from April 22-28, and see six teams from across Canada compete, with the host Thunder Bay Kings among them.

"The overall goal for us is to create positive experiences for the fans, the players and the stakeholders in the event," said Dave Hysen, manager of events and properties for Hockey Canada.

"And also, leave an overall legacy behind," he said. "All the money made from the Telus Cup will be staying in Thunder Bay and the surrounding areas, and go into local programming."

Hysen is in Thunder Bay this week to meet with the local organizing committee and get an overview of how preparations are going. That includes, Hysen said, "hosting meetings, finalizing a lot of the plans — hotels, meals, travel arrangements, dressing room assignments — and overall logistics of the arena."

Hysen said Thunder Bay was picked as the host in large part due to the city's experience in hosting large sporting events like the Telus Cup in the past.

Supporting Thunder Bay minor hockey

He expects it will attract well over 1,000 people, including players, families and fans.

And, Hysen said, hosting the tournament will mean good things for Thunder Bay minor hockey through the legacy it leaves.

"What we look to do ... is invest back in local minor hockey associations, look to grow the game, recruit new players into the game," he said. "It's just getting those players into the game, and making sure that they're having fun."

"And if we're able to help with .... equipment purchases, registration fees, along those lines, that's also part of past legacies."

