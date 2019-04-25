Smells like team spirit: hockey fans sporting team colours at Telus Cup

The winner of the Telus Cup national midget hockey championship has yet to be decided, but supporters of the Tisdale Trojans and Calgary Buffaloes could win an award for most visible fans.

Large contingents from both teams have been attending games dressed in their team colours, and several Buffaloes fans have been banging on blue buckets with broken hockey sticks as part of a makeshift drum corps.

"We love our boys, that's all there is to it," said Victoria Yuzik, whose son, Trey Patterson, plays for the Buffaloes. "This is an amazing group of young men."

At least 40 parents travelled to Thunder Bay, Ont., to support the team, she estimated.

"Moms are all wearing their boys' hoodies. We've been wearing them since the start of playoffs," she said. "And then all the dads just started wearing their boys' jerseys for this tournament."

The drum corps got started earlier in the pacific region playoffs, she said, when the families grew concerned that a rival team's cheering section was louder than they were.

"The drumming mommas, that's what we call ourselves," Yuzik said.

The chaplain for the Tisdale Trojans estimated that his team arrived in Thunder Bay with around 100 fans, family members and team officials in tow.

"We average probably 600, 700 fans per game in Tisdale," Brian Friesen said. "For AAA midget, we have the most fans."

"There is a certain pride in being a Tisdale Trojan and cheering for them," Friesen continued. "We are the Toronto Maple Leafs of Tisdale. You can go to the elementary school, and you can ask them who their favourite team is. Before they say the Calgary Flames or the Toronto Maple Leafs, they'll say the Tisdale Trojans — especially up 'til grade 4 or so."

The Telus Cup continues through Sunday.