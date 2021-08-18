Kam River Fighting Walleye get set to show off skills at Teleco Cup

Thunder Bay hockey fans will have a long-awaited chance to see some high-level play next month, as the SIJHL's Kam River Fighting Walleye host the 2021 Teleco Cup.

The four-team, pre-season tournament will take place from Sept. 10-12 at NorWest Arena in Oliver Paipoonge (NorWest is the home arena of the Fighting Walleye).

"It's an exhibition that showcase that we have with a couple of teams from our league, the Wisconsin Lumberjacks and the Fort Francis Lakers," said Derek Geddes, president of the Fighting Walleye, adding that the LJHL Selects, a team made up of top players from the Lakehead Junior Hockey League, will also take part.

"When we were originally approached about the idea to ice a team in the Teleco Cup, we were thrilled for the opportunity to showcase the LJHL talent and to get some of our players back on the ice," LJHL President Josh Gribben said in a statement. "We are all looking forward to the event and are grateful for the chance to compete against some of the SIJHL's best."

Geddes said the tournament will have a lot to offer fans.

"I think there is an excitement," Geddes said. "We've been building this thing for quite a while."

"I think the people of Oliver Paipoonge and Thunder Bay are going to be really treated to some good hockey."

Geddes said public health guidelines will be followed at the tournament. If nothing changes in Ontario's reopening framework by then, that means capacity at NorWest Arena will be limited to 50 per cent.

However, Geddes said organizers are hoping measures will be relaxed by Sept. 10 and more fans will be allowed inside the building.

And the tournament will kick off with a tailgate party and concert by the Honest Heart Collective, outside the arena. That, Geddes said, will all get underway at about 4 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Tickets for the 2021 Teleco Cup are available at the Fighting Walleye website.