Teenager found dead in Lake Superior near Fort William First Nation

OPP are investigating the death of 14-year-old Adam Spade from Marten Falls First Nation.

According to a media release, the teenager was reported missing to the Anishnabek Police Service from a home on Fort William First Nation on Thursday.

Two days later, on Saturday, Adam Spade was found dead in Lake Superior near Fort William First Nation, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were asked to assist with the investigation.

The release, issued on Sunday, stated officers from the Thunder Bay OPP and Anishnabek Police Service along with Forensic Identification Services in conjunction with the OPP North West Region Crime Unit under the direction of OPP Detective Inspector Darryl Siguoin are investigating the circumstances of Adam Spade's death.

A post-mortem examination at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service is scheduled in Toronto.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the teen's disappearance or death to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if anyone wants to remain anonymous that can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

