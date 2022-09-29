Teen charged with assault, criminal harassment after alleged hate-motivated incident

A 14-year-old in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been arrested after an incident that police are describing as a hate-motivated assault.

In a Thursday morning news release, Thunder Bay police said officers were sent to an area on the city's north side Wednesday morning to check on the well-being of a youth, who had been the victim of a recent assault.

Police said the youth had been the victim of an unprovoked assault by a male classmate at the same high school.

As well, police said the youth had previously been the victim of an assault from the same individual, and has been bullied which included racial slurs.

The accused had previously been cautioned by police.

The accused was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with criminal harassment and assault, which police said investigators have determined was motivated by hate.

He appeared in court on Thursday morning and has been released on conditions with a future court date scheduled.