Thunder Bay

Teen charged with assault, criminal harassment after alleged hate-motivated incident

Thunder Bay police said officers were sent to an area on the city’s north side on Wednesday morning to check on the well-being of a youth, who had been the victim of an unprovoked assault by a high school classmate.

Thunder Bay police say a 14-year-old has been charged with criminal harassment and assault after allegedly attacking a high school classmate in a racially-motivated incident on Wednesday. (Christina Jung/CBC)

A 14-year-old in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been arrested after an incident that police are describing as a hate-motivated assault.

In a Thursday morning news release, Thunder Bay police said officers were sent to an area on the city's north side  Wednesday morning to check on the well-being of a youth, who had been the victim of a recent assault.

Police said the youth had been the victim of an unprovoked assault by a male classmate at the same high school.

As well, police said the youth had previously been the victim of an assault from the same individual, and has been bullied which included racial slurs.

The accused had previously been cautioned by police.

The accused was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with criminal harassment and assault, which police said investigators have determined was motivated by hate.

He appeared in court on Thursday morning and has been released on conditions with a future court date scheduled.

